Santa Barbara YMCA Sponsoring Free Health and Wellness Event

According to a national survey, 93 percent of Americans report attempting to make everyday choices to be healthy and live well, but 47 percent feel like they’re struggling to do a good job.
Individuals who are looking for personalized wellness advice can click here for the Web site, then click on the Stanford Health and Lifestyle Assessment. After taking the assessment, print a summary report and bring it to the YMCA to talk with health and wellness staff on how to improve overall health and wellness.
Saturday’s wellness event activities will include a beach walk from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. — meet at the Three Dolphin Water Fountain by StearnsWharf and State Street — and the Stanford Health and Lifestyle Assessment Results from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — meet with wellness staff at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way. Click here to fill out the survey.
For more information, call Bente Maike at 805.687.7720, ext. 254.