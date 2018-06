Highway 246 (Mission Drive) in Solvang will be closed from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Fifth to Pine streets on Saturday for the annual Danish Days Parade.

Motorists may detour by using Fifth Street or Pine Street to access Laurel Avenue around the parade route.

Signs will be placed to help motorists move through the area. Local law enforcement, parade and volunteer staff will provide support for this event.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

Jim Shivers is the District 5 Public Information Officer for Caltrans.