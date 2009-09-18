Captain’s Log: Mayday! Tales of Near-Disasters at Sea

A single mechanical failure or mistake isn’t what usually results in a mayday call on marine VHF radio. Compound failures or mistakes usually cause potentially deadly situations for even experienced boaters who seem to have grown up on hardtack and weevils. Professionals and the most cautious private boaters check mechanical systems before heading out and make sure their life-protection equipment is aboard — for starters, adequate life vests, fully charged fire extinguishers and a first-aid kit.

Such erstwhile preparations still don’t guarantee that something won’t go frightfully wrong at sea. Every boater should monitor marine VHF channel 16 — the international hailing and distress channel — throughout the excursion and stand ready to lend assistance to another boater in distress. Any boater too selfish to do so should be keel-hauled.

Here are the stories of a couple of incidents I’ve heard and responded to.

While fishing an area we call the 1-Mile (I’m sure you can figure out why we call it that), I heard a mayday call loud and clear, which means the transmission came from relatively nearby (unless transmitted from a specially licensed high-power transmitting vessel). The boater identified himself by vessel name and radio call sign. He gave his location first in latitude/longitude and then by location description. He described his boat and then described the nature of the distress. The guy performed like a seasoned pro, guaranteeing himself a rapid response from rescue vessels adequately equipped for the specific set of problems.

I determined that he was only a few miles from me and that I was probably the closest vessel. On my command, my passengers gladly reeled up their fishing lines, and we blasted off to render assistance.

The boater in distress was one of our professional commercial-fishing divers who continued to provide information over the radio. His vessel was taking on water through a failed hull seal at a rate his bilge pumps couldn’t keep up with. Once his batteries became submerged, he had no power to his bilge pumps and his vessel was in danger of sinking. Upon arrival, I could see that the boat sat very low in the water.

Our Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol had responded, too, and wan’t more than 10 minutes behind me. I knew they had powerful pumps aboard to dewater the vessel, and I stayed close enough to quickly take the man aboard if his vessel went under. It gave him confidence to continue working at bailing out the water with a bucket.

We talked as he worked, and I kept the U.S. Coast Guard informed via my radio as it coordinated the overall rescue. The Harbor Patrol soon arrived on the scene, boarded the boat, fired up their pumps and quickly removed enough water to take the boat in tow and bring it back to harbor for repairs. Calm, cool communication and great teamwork saved the day.

The scariest potential disaster on board a boat is fire. A call went out on the marine VHF radio from a very scared-sounding boater who reported smoke coming from her engine. She was worried it might burst into flames. Over the radio we could hear the sound of a young child crying. I’m sure the youngster could sense the near-panic of the adults.

We prepared to run to the aid of the boater as we connected via radio and telephone with the Harbor Patrol and Coast Guard to announce our relative position and ability to respond. Over the radio, the professionals asked just the right questions and led the boater through necessary steps, and were able to determine there was no real threat of fire. A tow boat was dispatched, and the situation was carefully monitored by radio until the tow boat arrived. Multiple engine problems caused the scare. As the adults calmed down, so did the child.

There are many stories of near-disasters at sea. The common thread for success is calm and reasoned demeanor on the part of the boater in distress, vessels rendering assistance and trained rescue professionals.

I doff my well-worn hat to the Harbor Patrol and Coast Guard. These good folks save lives and boats.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.