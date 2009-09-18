‘Kids Fight Drugs’ Poster Contest Seeks Student Entries

Submissions are due Friday, and the winning drawings will be featured in a calendar distributed to local schools

The 19th annual Red Ribbon Kids Fight Drugs Poster Contest is just around the corner.

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse is asking for poster entries from students in kindergarten through eighth grade in southern Santa Barbara County.

The annual event encourages children to visually express their feelings about drug and alcohol use in the form of posters and drawings. The goal is for children to share why it is important for them to stay away from harmful substances. This year’s theme for the artwork is “Look at Me! I’m Drug Free!”

Entries are due by Friday to the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Every year, thousands of submissions are judged by community leaders and local business owners. A winner for each grade will be featured in a calendar distributed to all of the local schools just before winter break.

All 12 winners also are awarded savings bonds funded by drug-seizure monies, courtesy of the Santa Barbara Police Department, the county District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department.

The 12 winners and 38 honorable mentions will be recognized at an awards reception at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Oct. 18.

— Sarah Lauderdale is director of media and special events for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.