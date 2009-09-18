Winds May Stir Up Ash, Soot in Burn Areas

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the county Air Pollution Control District on Friday issued air quality information for Santa Barbara County, noting that wind events may stir up ash and soot from burned areas.

These events typically start in the fall and can continue into winter months.

There is a possibility that a wind event may occur Sunday evening. The agencies will issue an air quality watch Sunday if a wind event looks more likely by then.

Residents, especially those near burned areas, are asked to pay attention to changing wind conditions in the next few months. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when there are high levels of particles in the air.

All residents are urged to avoid stirring particles into the air when cleaning up ash and soot, and especially to avoid using leaf blowers (and to ask landscaping services to avoid using leaf blowers).

Click here for more information or to sign up for advisory updates, or call 805.961.8802.

— Tom Murphy is the technology and environmental assessment division manager for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.