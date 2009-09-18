Women’s Economic Ventures Receives $7,500 Grant

The funds from Comerica Bank will support Self-Employment Training in Ventura County

Women’s Economic Ventures has received a $7,500 operating grant to support WEV’s Self-Employment Training in Ventura County.

“WEV’s Self-Employment Training program empowers both women and men by giving them the skills they need to start their own business and support not only themselves, but their families and the community,” WEV founder and CEO Marsha Bailey said.

“We are pleased to contribute to the success for Women’s Economic Ventures, whose programs and services are critical to help build economic and social equity, and the sustainability of our community,” said Cindy Tran, market manager for Comerica Bank.

In the past five months, Comerica Bank has given nearly $800,000 to nonprofits and charities in the Western market.

Click here or call 805.965.6073 for more information about Women’s Economic Ventures.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.