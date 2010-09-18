Larry Crandell Hosts Life Cube Fundraiser for American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter

Santa Barbara start-up Life Cube Inc. and “Mr. Santa Barbara,” philanthropist Larry Crandell, will team up to host a fundraiser to benefit the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter on Wednesday in recognition of National Preparedness Month. Through this event, Crandell and Life Cube hope to raise $50,000 to purchase five Life Cube units to be given to the American Red Cross and placed around Santa Barbara County for mobilization in the event of a disaster.

Crandell has raised more than $200 million for local nonprofits organizations.

“I’m thrilled to be working with these two organizations,” Crandell said. “Both serve a critical need in our community. I’m happy to help support what I trust will continue to be a long relationship between the two.”

Life Cube designs and manufactures innovative portable airframe shelters for use in emergency-response situations. The Life Cube technology allows first responders to establish a mobile command center, complete with critical communications and medical equipment, in approximately five minutes.

“The American Red Cross has been extremely helpful to us as a start-up,” said Nick Pedersen, Life Cube business development manager. “Through this fundraiser, we hope to encourage the Santa Barbara community to support disaster preparedness and response with technology developed right here at home.”

Louise Kolbert, CEO of the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter, has guided the Life Cube team and offered critical support since its inception in early 2006.

“We are grateful to Life Cube for their efforts to help prepare Santa Barbara County for disaster,” Kolbert said. “As a nonprofit organization, the American Red Cross depends on the community for donations of time and financial support to continually provide disaster preparedness and response services to everyone, free of charge.”

The American Red Cross will be receiving the Life Cubes on behalf of the regional First Response community and lending them to strategic agencies, including other Red Cross chapters.

Thursday’s fundraiser will take place at 7:30 a.m. at Moby Dick Restaurant on Stearns Wharf. To attend, contact Life Cube at 805.879.1735 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Michael Conner represents Life Cube Inc..