Santa Barbarans Rally Against Texas Oil and Prop. 23

As election season ramps up in California, Santa Barbarans took a stand Saturday against Proposition 23, rejecting the initiative bankrolled primarily by Texas oil companies. Dozens of local citizens joined with 1st District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal, Santa Barbara City Councilman Grant House and Goleta City Councilman Ed Easton to denounce the attempt to overturn California’s global-warming law, AB 32. The citizens then marched to a rally at a nearby gas station operated by Tesoro, a Texas-based oil corporation that is a primary funder of Proposition 23.

Proposition 23, which will be on the statewide ballot on Nov. 2, would essentially overturn California’s landmark global-warming law, passed in 2006.

“The economic engine that embraces, develops and exports new ways to power our lives and industries will command the world’s attention and flourish,” House said. “California is that engine. AB 32 is the roadmap to future prosperity.”

But, Easton pointed out, “Proposition 23 is backed by oil companies, As of yesterday, 97 percent of $8.2 million has come from oil companies. They think they can buy enough TV ads to bamboozle Californians into voting for their snake oil.”

“Prop. 23 is a blatant attempt by Texas oil barons to buy out a law they don’t like,” said Jeff Gang, organizer for the Crush Prop 23 campaign in Santa Barbara. “Now is the time to reject out-of-state special interests who would dismantle historic legislation — legislation passed with bipartisan support to protect California’s environment and support clean energy.”

“Santa Barbara County residents know firsthand the negative impacts of oil development and have made it clear that now is the time to invest in clean-energy technologies,” Carbajal said. “Most recently, Carpinteria voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal for expanded oil development and now it is important that voters stand up to big oil and reject this oil-funded proposition, too.”

The marchers arrived at USA Gasoline, 340 Carrillo St., a gas station operated by Tesoro, which has spent $1.5 million to support Prop. 23.

“We want everyone to know that out-of-state oil barons are behind Proposition 23 — and Californians need to wake up and vote no,” Gang said.

California alone is one of the largest contributors to global warming, and its action has historically set the course for the nation.

“With federal action on climate change stalled, it is absolutely crucial that Californians vote no on Prop. 23,” said Kristina Radnoti, one of the protesters at the event. “We need to send a strong message that corporations shouldn’t decide our planet’s future or rewrite our laws.”

— Samantha Lockhart represents Green Corps.