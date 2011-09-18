Letter to the Editor: Bishop Ranch Initiation Will Lead to Affordable, Needed Workforce Housing

I am a single mom renting a condo in the Goleta Union School District. I have been a PTA member for eight years, ever since my first child started kindergarten. I am also a past PTA president and a past PTA treasurer, and have served in many other volunteer capacities at our school to raise the necessary funds to keep our educational specialists.

Also, I have served as a District Advisory Council member for our school, and was a member of the Goleta Union School District Strategic Task Force for several years, working directly with the school board and the district to ensure proper curriculum development. All of this is to say that I am very involved in our community, and I care deeply about the welfare of our children and future opportunities that we make available to them as they grow into adulthood.

I have been studying the issue of Bishop Ranch including the request that the Goleta City Council initiate an amendment to the city’s General Plan to change the zoning designation from agriculture, which according to the city’s own study isn’t a viable use for the property, to urban. This would allow the owner of the property to build much-needed workforce housing that would also generate substantial sums of money for our local school district. This seems like a win-win to me. It seems to me this property offers great potential for people like me who need more housing opportunities that are affordable.

I hope the Goleta City Council will vote to initiate Tuesday night and allow the property owner to create a master-planned community on a portion of this site for local families to live and raise their children.

Dawn Eyman

Goleta