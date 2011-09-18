Fall in Love with an Alpaca at this Weekend’s National Alpaca Farm Days

Canzelle Alpacas in Carpinteria, Alpacas at West Ranch in Los Olivos will be open to the public

This Saturday and Sunday are National Alpaca Farm Days, when alpaca farms all over the country open their doors to the public to share their beautiful fuzzy friends, the alpacas.

Canzelle Alpacas, 4036 Foothill Road in Carpinteria, is home to about 100 alpacas representing 22 natural colors, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The public is invited to look around for free. There will be a petting zoo, spinners, and shearing and handling demonstrations, as well as beautiful products for sale. Young and old can stroll our pastures overlooking the ocean and get a taste of the alpaca lifestyle.

Alpaca ranches in the Santa Ynez Valley will also be participating in National Alpaca Farm Days, which is sponsored by the Alpaca Owners and Breeders Association, said Hayley Firestone Jessup, owner of Alpacas at West Ranch in Los Olivos.

Located next to Firestone Vineyards, Alpacas at West Ranch, 5011 Zaca Station Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For Canzelle Alpacas, RSVP to 805.684.2021 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .



— Carol-Anne Lonson owns Canzelle Alpacas, an alpaca ranch nestled in the foothills above Carpinteria.