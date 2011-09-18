Vincent Bugliosi Answers ‘the God Question’

Lawyer Vincent Bugliosi is famed as a prosecutor and as an author on subjects ranging from the Kennedy assassination to the Manson murders. He has taken on the U.S. Supreme Court and the president in his writings. But on Saturday, the Humanist Society of Santa Barbara brought him to challenge an even higher power: To speak on the subject of his book Divinity of Doubt: The God Question . He challenged both religious believers and atheists and came down solidly on the side of agnosticism. The audience was well-informed on these matters and challenged him from both sides. It was a full house at the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery. Click here for a summary of the talk . Click here for additional photos .

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >