Posted on September 18, 2012 | 1:01 p.m.

Minna B. Stone, 1923-2012

She was an English teacher at Santa Barbara Junior High for 21 years

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Minna B. Stone, 89, of Santa Barbara passed away Sept. 16, 2012.

She was born Feb. 13, 1923, in Massachusetts. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1962, where she was an English teacher at Santa Barbara Junior High School for 21 years.

Stone was preceded in death by her husband, Abraham Stone, in January 2011. She is survived by her loving children, Stephen Stone (Susan), Richard Stone (Sharyn) and Kenneth Stone, and granddaughter Ellen Stone, all of Santa Barbara.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, 300 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

 

