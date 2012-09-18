Motorcyclist Crashes on Highway 101 Near Garden Street
Emergency crews respond to a reported spin-out in the southbound lanes
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper |
| September 18, 2012 | 8:49 p.m.
Emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a motorcycle down on southbound Highway 101, north of Garden Street in Santa Barbara.
A passerby called 9-1-1 about 4:35 p.m. to report a single-vehicle spin-out in the No. 2 lane of Highway 101.
Santa Barbara fire engines responded to the scene.
It was unknown whether the driver suffered any injuries.
