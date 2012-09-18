San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop Preschoolers Pitch In on Coastal Cleanup Day

The children join other volunteers in picking up litter on local beaches

Children and families of the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop joined in the efforts at Ledbetter Beach on Saturday for Coastal Cleanup Day.

The Coastal Cleanup Day is an international volunteer event to clean up beaches, rivers, creeks, lakes and waterways. Participants bring their own bags and containers to reduce waste and pick up all the litter they can find. Items are sorted into recyclables and trash, and data is collected for the California Coastal Commission.

The San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop is a cooperative preschool and parenting education program that has seen much support from the local community and the membership wanted to give back to the community. By joining in the Coastal Cleanup, SMPCW preschoolers are developing a spirit of volunteerism, community responsibility and teamwork.

The San Marcos-Parent Child Workshop is a licensed, cooperative preschool and parent education program instructed by the Continuing Education Division of Santa Barbara Community College.

It is operated by parents under the supervision of an instructor and the assistant director educated in early childhood education and parent education. Parents from each family participate actively one morning a week in the preschool setting. Parents also attend a weekly evening parent education class at the school, where a curriculum of child development and parenting issues are discussed and speakers from the community share their expertise.

The school is located on the San Marcos High School campus within its own site. The program interfaces with the high school early childhood education class where students spend one hour and 45 minutes daily at the preschool.

The purpose of the preschool is to introduce children ages 2.5 to five years to a quality preschool experience, using developmentally appropriate practices. The nurturing, loving environment makes an ideal first school experience for the children and brings out the best in parents.

— Ildi Palmer is a parent representing the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop.