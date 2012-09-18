Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:30 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop Preschoolers Pitch In on Coastal Cleanup Day

The children join other volunteers in picking up litter on local beaches

By Ildi Palmer for the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop | September 18, 2012 | 7:13 p.m.

Children and families of the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop joined in the efforts at Ledbetter Beach on Saturday for Coastal Cleanup Day.

The Coastal Cleanup Day is an international volunteer event to clean up beaches, rivers, creeks, lakes and waterways. Participants bring their own bags and containers to reduce waste and pick up all the litter they can find. Items are sorted into recyclables and trash, and data is collected for the California Coastal Commission.

The San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop is a cooperative preschool and parenting education program that has seen much support from the local community and the membership wanted to give back to the community. By joining in the Coastal Cleanup, SMPCW preschoolers are developing a spirit of volunteerism, community responsibility and teamwork.

The San Marcos-Parent Child Workshop is a licensed, cooperative preschool and parent education program instructed by the Continuing Education Division of Santa Barbara Community College.

It is operated by parents under the supervision of an instructor and the assistant director educated in early childhood education and parent education. Parents from each family participate actively one morning a week in the preschool setting. Parents also attend a weekly evening parent education class at the school, where a curriculum of child development and parenting issues are discussed and speakers from the community share their expertise.

The school is located on the San Marcos High School campus within its own site. The program interfaces with the high school early childhood education class where students spend one hour and 45 minutes daily at the preschool.

The purpose of the preschool is to introduce children ages 2.5 to five years to a quality preschool experience, using developmentally appropriate practices. The nurturing, loving environment makes an ideal first school experience for the children and brings out the best in parents.

Click here for more information.

— Ildi Palmer is a parent representing the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 