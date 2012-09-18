Santa Barbara to Celebrate Installation of Electric-Vehicle Charging Stations

To expand its electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, the City of Santa Barbara recently received eight electric-vehicle charging stations.

The stations were provided free of charge from the manufacturer, Coulomb Technologies, and the Department of Energy.

“As the birthplace of the modern environmental movement, it only makes sense that the City of Santa Barbara continue to embrace cutting-edge technology that reduces our dependence on fossil fuels,” Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider said. “We’re delighted to partner with the automobile industry, who has identified Santa Barbara as one of the early adopters of electric vehicles, and we want to lead by example by demonstrating to our community and elsewhere that we support and encourage the growing electric vehicle movement.”

The city self-installed the stations, and labor and materials were funded by grant funds from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Energy Commission.

There are two stations located at the following locations: 1221 Anacapa St. (Granada Garage), Lot 7 (library lot), the new Helena Avenue lot, and at the Harbor lot, adjacent to the Los Banos del Mar pool. The parking spaces served by the charging stations are reserved exclusively for electric vehicles that are actively charging.

The city will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the waterfront stations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in conjunction with the National Plug-In Day celebration co-hosted by the Community Environmental Council.

Schneider will address these latest infrastructure developments, and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Dave VanMullem, director of the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, will address the benefits of bringing electric-vehicle charging stations to the area.

“We are excited to see these charging stations at this classic Santa Barbara location at the Harbor,” Van Mullem said. “Residents and tourists will be able to charge their electric vehicles here, and with these stations we are that much closer to establishing a regional electric-vehicle corridor. Cars and trucks are a major source of air pollution in Santa Barbara County, and as we see more electric vehicles on the road we will all benefit from cleaner air.”

Attendees will be able to test drive the latest electric-vehicle technology, check out the city’s two new Nissan LEAFs, purchased for employee use, and enjoy local music and food truck fare.

— Alelia Parenteau is an energy analyst for the City of Santa Barbara.