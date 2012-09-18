Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:25 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara to Celebrate Installation of Electric-Vehicle Charging Stations

The community is invited to Sunday's ribbon-cutting ceremony

By Alelia Parenteau for the City of Santa Barbara | September 18, 2012 | 9:06 p.m.

To expand its electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, the City of Santa Barbara recently received eight electric-vehicle charging stations.

The stations were provided free of charge from the manufacturer, Coulomb Technologies, and the Department of Energy.

“As the birthplace of the modern environmental movement, it only makes sense that the City of Santa Barbara continue to embrace cutting-edge technology that reduces our dependence on fossil fuels,” Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider said. “We’re delighted to partner with the automobile industry, who has identified Santa Barbara as one of the early adopters of electric vehicles, and we want to lead by example by demonstrating to our community and elsewhere that we support and encourage the growing electric vehicle movement.”

The city self-installed the stations, and labor and materials were funded by grant funds from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Energy Commission.

There are two stations located at the following locations: 1221 Anacapa St. (Granada Garage), Lot 7 (library lot), the new Helena Avenue lot, and at the Harbor lot, adjacent to the Los Banos del Mar pool. The parking spaces served by the charging stations are reserved exclusively for electric vehicles that are actively charging.

The city will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the waterfront stations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in conjunction with the National Plug-In Day celebration co-hosted by the Community Environmental Council.

Schneider will address these latest infrastructure developments, and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Dave VanMullem, director of the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, will address the benefits of bringing electric-vehicle charging stations to the area.

“We are excited to see these charging stations at this classic Santa Barbara location at the Harbor,” Van Mullem said. “Residents and tourists will be able to charge their electric vehicles here, and with these stations we are that much closer to establishing a regional electric-vehicle corridor. Cars and trucks are a major source of air pollution in Santa Barbara County, and as we see more electric vehicles on the road we will all benefit from cleaner air.”

Attendees will be able to test drive the latest electric-vehicle technology, check out the city’s two new Nissan LEAFs, purchased for employee use, and enjoy local music and food truck fare.

— Alelia Parenteau is an energy analyst for the City of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 