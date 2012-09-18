‘Turn Your Idea Into a Real Business’ Focus of Free SCORE Workshop

Santa Barbara SCORE will present a complimentary workshop titled “Turn Your Idea Into a Real Business” at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the offices of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, 924 Anacapa St.

This is the first in a series of monthly forums designed to help local businesses and bring the skills of SCORE counselors to the attention of the small-business community.

The speaker will be Paul Weiss, a longtime entrepreneur and business builder.

Weiss has created a number of successful businesses in the men’s apparel industry, and is an expert at developing products from inception to retail distribution. He has created partnerships with brand names such as Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, Nautica, Lanvin, Fendi and Aquascutum.

Weiss will take a realistic look at the challenges and rewards of bringing a product to market.

There is no pre-registration, and refreshments will be served. Attendees will be able to talk with a SCORE counselor about their own small-business concerns after the presentation.

Santa Barbara SCORE is a local nonprofit which provides professional guidance and information to small businesses in order to strengthen the local and national economy. SCORE offers confidential counseling, workshops, publications and seminars geared to the establishment and expansion of small businesses. Click here for more information.

— Ann Pieramici is a public relations consultant for Santa Barbara SCORE.