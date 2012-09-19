Woman Trapped in Vehicle After Rollover on Highway 101
First responders extricate the occupant after crash on the Refugio off-ramp
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper |
| September 19, 2012 | 9:48 p.m.
A vehicle rollover was reported on northbound Highway 101 on Wednesday, and first responders worked to extricate a woman from the vehicle.
The incident occurred on the Refugio off-ramp about 4:15 p.m., and public safety personnel worked to free the woman.
It was unknown whether she sustained any injuries.
— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.