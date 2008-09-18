Commentary: School Parcel Tax Measures Ensure a Competitive Edge

Last week was Back to School Night and it felt like a pep rally. Teachers were invigorated, parents reveled in a sense of community, and everyone felt pride in their campus. Schools are the measure of residents’ belief in their future. Santa Barbara’s remarkable schools are the result of our community’s long-standing commitment to building a flourishing community. Today, we have the opportunity and obligation to provide our children with the educational tools that are critical for success in the 21st century.
Over the past several years, the Santa Barbara School Districts’ Board of Education has taken a number of concrete steps to increase the efficient use of the school districts’ budget dollars. Our newly hired deputy superintendent of business has left no stone unturned in finding savings throughout our operational activities. As the districts’ student population evolves, we have taken a strategic approach to maximizing the use of our available facilities. Following two years of public meetings, we adopted a Facilities Master Plan that meets the needs of today’s students and will serve our students far into the future. Mindful of our economic climate, the districts have maintained their financial stability by making targeted budget cuts that will ensure an adequate reserve. These cuts, combined with the state budget crisis, have left our school district budget teetering on the edge of shortchanging our children and the future of our community.
These enhancements will provide the competitive edge our students need to succeed beyond high school and offer positive opportunities for our at-risk youth. Measures H2008 and I2008 create a source of funding that will be controlled locally and which the state can not take away. Most important, these funds are an investment in the future, enriching our children’s lives and our community.
Laura Malakoff is president of the Santa Barbara School Board.