Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:47 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 

5-Year-Old Among Participants of Santa Barbara Heart Walk

By Kristine Mosqueda-Kelly | September 19, 2008 | 5:39 p.m.

Heart disease and stroke continue to be the No. 1 and No. 3 killers in America. Despite the American Heart Association’s track record in funding groundbreaking medical research that has saved countless lives, each year hundreds of deserving projects are not funded due to lack of financial resources.

From 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 27 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, hundreds of Santa Barbara residents will come together for the 17th annual Start! Santa Barbara Heart Walk not only to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke, but also to help save lives by raising funds for cardiovascular research. 

Among the participants this year is 5-year-old Ella Wilson and her family. Ella had a stroke when she was in her mother’s womb and was delivered two weeks early when a doctor detected fluid on her brain.

Doctors predicted that Ella wouldn’t make it and if she did, she would be paralyzed, mentally disabled or be in a vegetative state. Ella defied the odds and is now an intelligent, social and active 5-year-old who has learned to talk well, read above grade-level and play the piano. But the stroke impaired her vision, mobility and manual competence. In fact, she has just taken her first steps.

Click here for more information.

Kristine Mosqueda-Kelly is communications director for the American Heart Association.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 