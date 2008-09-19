Carpinteria Husband, 84, Accused of Attempted Murder/Suicide

On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Carpinteria Station were dispatched to check the welfare of a person residing in the 4700 block of Third Street in Carpinteria.

Deputies discovered a vehicle parked in the driveway with the engine running. They further observed a hose attached to the tail pipe and leading into the residence.

Deputies contacted a male in the residence, and a female lying in her bed in a rear room. Both people were removed from the premises.

Deputies later determined that the male had attempted to murder his wife via carbon monoxide poisoning and to commit suicide by the same means.

James Wheeler, 84, was arrested and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. His wife also was transported to the hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.

After being released from the hospital, Wheeler was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Sgt. Alex Tipolt is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.