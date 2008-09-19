Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:42 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 

Carpinteria Husband, 84, Accused of Attempted Murder/Suicide

By Sgt. Alex Tipolt | September 19, 2008 | 11:52 p.m.

On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Carpinteria Station were dispatched to check the welfare of a person residing in the 4700 block of Third Street in Carpinteria.

Article Image
James Wheeler
Deputies discovered a vehicle parked in the driveway with the engine running. They further observed a hose attached to the tail pipe and leading into the residence.

Deputies contacted a male in the residence, and a female lying in her bed in a rear room. Both people were removed from the premises.

Deputies later determined that the male had attempted to murder his wife via carbon monoxide poisoning and to commit suicide by the same means.

James Wheeler, 84, was arrested and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. His wife also was transported to the hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.

After being released from the hospital, Wheeler was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Sgt. Alex Tipolt is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 