Jazz Series Season Finale to Benefit Legal Aid Foundation

The last concert of season two of the Courthouse Jazz Series will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

The jazz series, presented by Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, brings a variety of jazz concerts to the community in effort to benefit and raise awareness for some of Santa Barbara’s most valuable nonprofit organizations. The Sept. 26 concert, to benefit Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County, is free and open to the public.

“The Legal Aid Foundation greatly appreciates the opportunity to participate in the Courthouse Jazz Series,” said Ellen Goodstein, executive director of the Legal Aid Foundation. “We are grateful to be the designated recipient charity of the proceeds of this exciting event as it helps us to continue to serve the low income, victims of domestic violence and elder abuse and those facing housing discrimination and homelessness.”

Saving the best for last, traditional jazz songstress Inga Swearingen will finish the season off with a bang. She is a favorite on the live NPR broadcast “A Prairie Home Companion” with Garrison Keillor. “Inga has a gorgeous voice, very fresh and evocative” Keillor says.

For more information, contact Premiere Events at [email protected]

Mary Lynn Harms represents Premiere Events.