SBCC Hosting Annual Quad Volleyball Tournament

The four-team field will play matches at noon and at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Sports Pavilion.

By Dave Loveton | September 19, 2008 | 1:53 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College will host its annual Quad Tournament on Saturday with women’s volleyball matches at noon and 4 p.m. in the Sports Pavilion.

This year’s four-team field features last year’s state runner-up, Golden West, and the No. 5-ranked team in the preseason, Fullerton, in the Western State Conference vs. Orange Empire battle. At noon, SBCC (1-3) will take on Golden West (4-0), and two-time defending WSC champion Cuesta (4-3) will battle Fullerton (2-2). At 4 p.m., the Vaqueros meet Fullerton and Cuesta will face Golden West.

The cost is $5 for the noon matches or $8 for the day.

Golden West (4-0) has won 17 state championships, including 12 in a row from 1993 to 2004. Rick McLaughlin, the Rustlers’ coach the past two years, is now the men’s coach at UCSB. Golden West finished second in the state last year, losing a one-game final to El Camino.

SBCC, led by Samantha Potter and Chelsey Forrey, roared back from a 2-0 deficit in games Tuesday to post its first win in a five-game marathon at Santa Monica.

“We’ve played Pierce and Santa Rosa this year, and they’re in the same mold as Golden West,” SBCC coach Ed Gover said. “This is a good tournament because it saves on travel and we get two matches for the price of one.”

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

