SBCC Soccer: Knight Scores Twice in 4-0 Triumph

SBCC, 5-2, will play six of its next seven games on the road.

Mark Knight had two goals and an assist Friday night at La Playa Stadium, leading the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Rio Hondo.

Knight, a sophomore from England, boosted his team-high goal total to eight this season. He scored the first goal in the fourth minute on a nice cross from Waid Ibrahim and set up Danny Molineaux for a top-shelf goal just three minutes later.

Ibrahim showed his speed in the 26th minute when he took a pass from Stuart Kirk and beat the goalie to the short side. Knight made it 4-0 one minute before halftime with a header off the crossbar on a corner kick from Craig Davies.

SBCC improved to 5-2 with its ninth win in 10 home games, dating back to last season. The Vaqueros have seven shutouts during that stretch and have outscored their opponents 39-4.

“The difference was the speed of play in the first half and the intensity of our game,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “Their coach admitted that they just couldn’t handle it. Our front line is so quick and we moved the ball well tonight.”

SBCC will play six of its next seven on the road, starting with a 3 p.m. game next Friday at Taft.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.