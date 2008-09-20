Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

SBCC Soccer: Knight Scores Twice in 4-0 Triumph

SBCC, 5-2, will play six of its next seven games on the road.

By Dave Loveton | September 20, 2008 | 3:07 a.m.

Mark Knight had two goals and an assist Friday night at La Playa Stadium, leading the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Rio Hondo.

Knight, a sophomore from England, boosted his team-high goal total to eight this season. He scored the first goal in the fourth minute on a nice cross from Waid Ibrahim and set up Danny Molineaux for a top-shelf goal just three minutes later.

Ibrahim showed his speed in the 26th minute when he took a pass from Stuart Kirk and beat the goalie to the short side. Knight made it 4-0 one minute before halftime with a header off the crossbar on a corner kick from Craig Davies.

SBCC improved to 5-2 with its ninth win in 10 home games, dating back to last season. The Vaqueros have seven shutouts during that stretch and have outscored their opponents 39-4.

“The difference was the speed of play in the first half and the intensity of our game,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “Their coach admitted that they just couldn’t handle it. Our front line is so quick and we moved the ball well tonight.”

SBCC will play six of its next seven on the road, starting with a 3 p.m. game next Friday at Taft.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 