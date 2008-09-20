Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Soccer: Women’s Team Stays Unbeaten With 2-0 Win

Brieanna Wright and Laura Spivack lead the Vaqueros over Mt. San Antonio.

By Dave Loveton | September 20, 2008 | 12:23 a.m.

Brieanna Wright and Laura Spivack scored first-half goals Friday as the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over Mt. San Antonio.

Wright found the net in the 17th minute at La Playa Stadium and took over the team lead with her fifth goal. In the 28th minute, Spivack outdueled a defender at the top of the box and beat the keeper.

“The girls battled well,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “We knew it would be a tough physical game. The referee, I felt, let the play go. He allowed a little more than we’re used to. That made it a little bit scrappy.”

Goalie Meigan Maiwald made a couple of solid saves in the 21st and 23rd minutes for the third-ranked Vaqueros (4-0-3), who have recorded four shutouts and outscored their opponents 21-4. Mt. SAC fell to 2-2-2.

“Casey Rubin was outstanding in midfield,” Sisterson said. “She’s probably the smallest player on the team but she battles and battles. And Chelsea Nielsen has played outstanding on defense. She’s a leader and she reads the game very well.”

SBCC opens a three-game road trip Tuesday night at Canyons.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

