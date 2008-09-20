SBCC Soccer: Women’s Team Stays Unbeaten With 2-0 Win

Brieanna Wright and Laura Spivack scored first-half goals Friday as the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over Mt. San Antonio.
“The girls battled well,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “We knew it would be a tough physical game. The referee, I felt, let the play go. He allowed a little more than we’re used to. That made it a little bit scrappy.”
Goalie Meigan Maiwald made a couple of solid saves in the 21st and 23rd minutes for the third-ranked Vaqueros (4-0-3), who have recorded four shutouts and outscored their opponents 21-4. Mt. SAC fell to 2-2-2.
“Casey Rubin was outstanding in midfield,” Sisterson said. “She’s probably the smallest player on the team but she battles and battles. And Chelsea Nielsen has played outstanding on defense. She’s a leader and she reads the game very well.”
SBCC opens a three-game road trip Tuesday night at Canyons.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.