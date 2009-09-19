Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:43 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Pacifica Chamber Ensemble Debuts with Classic Favorites

Unitarian Society hosts concert at 3 p.m. Sunday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | September 19, 2009 | 10:50 p.m.

Santa Barbara has long been rich in the number of wonderful classical musicians and ensembles who have made the region their home base. Not only do they live here, but they often perform for us, giving our lives in this demi-paradise a very high-grade soundtrack indeed. It is unlikely that the music lovers among us will ever be surfeit of musicians and unwilling to make room for more.

So, let us now welcome the Pacifica Chamber Ensemble, which will offer its first concert ever at 3 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

The Pacifica Ensemble was conceived and assembled by Allen Bishop, a professor at Pacifica Graduate Institute, and currently includes, in addition to Bishop on piano, Suzanne Duffy, flute; Claude-Lise LaFranque, violin; and Ervin Klinkon, cello. As the ensemble acquires followers, it will doubtless add musicians — although not, presumably, at the same rate. Regular attendees of the Santa Barbara Music Club’s performances will have dreamed of a group like this for some time now.

The Pacifica Ensemble’s first program is such as to give new luster to the word “classic.” It will play two works by Franz Josef Haydn, his “Flute Trio in D Major, Hob. XV:16” and his “London Trio No. 3 in G Major, Hob IV:2,” and one work each by Wolfgang Mozart (“Piano Trio in G Major, K564”), Johann Sebastian Bach (“Partita in a-minor for Solo Flute, BWV 1013”), Antonin Dvorak (“Three Romantic Pieces for Violin and Piano, Opus 75”) and Camille Saint-Saëns (“Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso for Violin and Piano, Opus 28”).

Apart from the ravishing beauty of the works selected, the presence of Dvorak and Saint-Saëns on this program reassures us that the new ensemble will not be obsessively antiquarian in its repertoire. Indeed, both the Frenchman and the Czech lived into the 20th century, although they are represented here by works written well before the dawn of that dark age. On the other hand, composers who flourished before, say, 1820, seem to have been much more generous to flautists than those who came later, and the prospect of hearing the brilliant Duffy play both Haydn and Bach is one to infuse any sincere local music lover with unqualified joy.

The music of many composers, leads us into melancholy studies and sweet sorrow. All Haydn’s music usually does is make the listener unreasonably happy. Call it “trivial” if you dare.

Tickets to this concert are $15 (general) and $10 (seniors and students), and may be purchased in advance at Santa Barbara Sheet Music, 1036 Santa Barbara St., or at the door.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 