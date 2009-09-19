Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:45 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

For United Way Volunteers, It’s a Zoo Out There

More than 1,200 turn out for Day of Caring projects across the South Coast, including cleaning up animal exhibits

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 19, 2009 | 5:56 p.m.

Visitors to the Santa Barbara Zoo saw a different kind of animal on display Saturday: the blue-shirted Homo sapien.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Numerous exhibits and behind-the-scenes workplaces were inhabited by United Way of Santa Barbara County volunteers who were part of a strong turnout during the 18th annual Day of Caring.

Volunteers fanned out across the South Coast for community service projects that included coastal cleanups, landscaping and maintenance. And helping out at the zoo.

This year’s Day of Caring drew more than 1,200 people, project manager Juli Askew said. The volunteers came from 101 organizations, including schools, faith groups, companies and families. It’s the largest single-day volunteer event in the Tri-County area, according to United Way.

The zoo is no stranger to volunteers; without them, it wouldn’t have been built and would not be able to put on its special events, said Piper Presley, the zoo’s manager of volunteer programs. Almost 200 people volunteer on a regular basis, from the age of 13, and help keep the zoo in working condition, she said.

Saturday’s turnout was noticeably different, however, with 62 people arriving to help clean pens and exhibits, prepare for educational programs, and help the zoo prepare for upcoming events.

Many of the volunteers were behind the scenes, helping with maintenance such as painting fences and preparing props and costumes for the annual Boo at the Zoo festival Oct. 23-25.

“Boo at the Zoo is completely volunteer-dependent,” Presley said of the festival that transforms the zoo into three nights of safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating for children. Typically, the event brings in 300 people between preparing for it and staffing it.

Other Day of Caring participants were on display themselves — some even alongside exhibits’ animals.

Instead of gymnastic primates, Gibbon Island was occupied by teens and adults raking and laying down new vegetation for the animals. At the Condor Country exhibit, curious California condors eyed the people pulling weeds far below their perches.

Two volunteers helped a staff member rake out the sheep pen then made a friend in the giraffe yard when an East African crowned crane followed them around.

The help is always needed, since exhibits have to be maintained and redone fairly often. A nonprofit organization, the zoo relies on funds from admission, programs and special events.

The United Way Day of Caring was especially welcomed this year since the zoo is up for accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Presley said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 