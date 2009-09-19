For United Way Volunteers, It’s a Zoo Out There

More than 1,200 turn out for Day of Caring projects across the South Coast, including cleaning up animal exhibits

Visitors to the Santa Barbara Zoo saw a different kind of animal on display Saturday: the blue-shirted Homo sapien.

Numerous exhibits and behind-the-scenes workplaces were inhabited by United Way of Santa Barbara County volunteers who were part of a strong turnout during the 18th annual Day of Caring.

Volunteers fanned out across the South Coast for community service projects that included coastal cleanups, landscaping and maintenance. And helping out at the zoo.

This year’s Day of Caring drew more than 1,200 people, project manager Juli Askew said. The volunteers came from 101 organizations, including schools, faith groups, companies and families. It’s the largest single-day volunteer event in the Tri-County area, according to United Way.

The zoo is no stranger to volunteers; without them, it wouldn’t have been built and would not be able to put on its special events, said Piper Presley, the zoo’s manager of volunteer programs. Almost 200 people volunteer on a regular basis, from the age of 13, and help keep the zoo in working condition, she said.

Saturday’s turnout was noticeably different, however, with 62 people arriving to help clean pens and exhibits, prepare for educational programs, and help the zoo prepare for upcoming events.

Many of the volunteers were behind the scenes, helping with maintenance such as painting fences and preparing props and costumes for the annual Boo at the Zoo festival Oct. 23-25.

“Boo at the Zoo is completely volunteer-dependent,” Presley said of the festival that transforms the zoo into three nights of safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating for children. Typically, the event brings in 300 people between preparing for it and staffing it.

Other Day of Caring participants were on display themselves — some even alongside exhibits’ animals.

Instead of gymnastic primates, Gibbon Island was occupied by teens and adults raking and laying down new vegetation for the animals. At the Condor Country exhibit, curious California condors eyed the people pulling weeds far below their perches.

Two volunteers helped a staff member rake out the sheep pen then made a friend in the giraffe yard when an East African crowned crane followed them around.

The help is always needed, since exhibits have to be maintained and redone fairly often. A nonprofit organization, the zoo relies on funds from admission, programs and special events.

The United Way Day of Caring was especially welcomed this year since the zoo is up for accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Presley said.

