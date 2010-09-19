CEC’s ‘Eco-Chic’ Gala to Celebrate 40 Years of Green

The Community Environmental Council will celebrate 40 years of environmental leadership in Santa Barbara at its “Eco-Chic” Green Gala anniversary event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

The outdoor Plaza del Sol at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara, will be transformed into a tree-filled enchanted Celtic forest, replete with wood nymphs, fairies and satyrs.

“We hope those who are passionate about our mission to reduce fossil fuels will celebrate this evening while helping to change our world at the same time,” said Sigrid Wright, the CEC’s assistant director.

Guests will make their way down moss-filled paths to the clearing in the woods, where they will enjoy music by Palmer Jackson Jr., Cord Pereira and John Simpson, a dinner inspired by local farmers, organic wines, decadent desserts and a special performance by Kenny Loggins and the Santa Barbara High School Madrigals. After dinner, attendees will dance to the tunes of The Midnight Band featuring Lois Mahalia.

During the evening, people can partake in interactive events, such as a live auction and by collecting CEC “Greenpoints.” Greenpoints will go to those who arrive by hybrid car or carpool, or who have made other energy-saving home improvements in the past year. The greener one lives, the more chances to win great prizes.

The live auction will include items such as a “Staycation” at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore, an exclusive sports and relaxation package at a private Santa Ynez ranch, a behind-the-scenes garden tour of three private estates and other leisure-themed VIP packages.

For 40 years, the Community Environmental Council has actively taken to heart the motto “think globally, act locally.” The CEC is dedicated to moving the region away from fossil fuels in one generation. Such an ambitious mission requires friends with a passion for the environment and a desire to celebrate with abandon. Proceeds will go to the Community Environmental Council.

“If every day, we as a community move towards a greener life, we can make a major impact on the planet as a whole,” Wright said. “It can begin with us.”

Tickets to the cocktail attire event are $250 per person. To RSVP, contact Kathi King at 805.963.0583 x108 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Candice Tang is a publicist.