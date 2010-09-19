County to Celebrate Opening of Day Reporting Centers

Community Solutions Inc. and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting open houses to celebrate the opening of the Santa Barbara County Day Reporting Centers.

Beginning July 1, Community Solutions in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Department opened Day Reporting Centers for paroled prison inmates in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. The DRC program model provides a community-based alternative to incarceration for former inmates who were arrested in the county and then released back into the region after spending time in custody.

The program uses motivational interviewing techniques and a curricula-driven, evidence-based model designed to assess the needs of each client to reduce individual risk factors. Participants work closely with case managers and employment specialists to develop individual goals and make positive changes in their lives.

The Santa Maria open house will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at 1775 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria. The Santa Barbara open house will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at 127 E. Carrillo St.

Appetizers and refreshments will be served with presentations to begin at 4 p.m. Special guests will include Sheriff Bill Brown and Thomas Jenkins from the Sheriff’s Department; Rick Roney, chairman of the Santa Barbara Re-Entry Steering Committee; and special invited guests Secretary Matthew Cate of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf.

The public is invited to attend.

— Terri Williams represents Community Solutions Inc..