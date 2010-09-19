Franklin Elementary Awarded $100,000 for Fitness Center

Representatives from Franklin Elementary School, in partnership with the Diabetes Resource Center, have accepted an award of $100,000 to be used toward a school fitness center.

The award is from the California Governor’s Council.

The council is recognizing Franklin as the California Elementary School of the Year. Pedro Guillen, a sixth-grade teacher at Franklin, and his son P.J., a student at the school, accepted the award from the governor and will receive a tour of the Capitol.

“We are delighted to be recognized by the state for our efforts,” Principal Casie Killgore said. “We could not have done this without the partnership of the Diabetes Resource Center. With this fitness center, our Franklin community will benefit for years to come.”

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.