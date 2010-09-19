Fun and Fit: Five, No, 10 Tips for Road Trip Dining

Q&A with K & A

K & A weigh in on how to keep from overeating when out of town

Dear Fun and Fit: When you attend a convention, say in Los Angeles, how do you prevent from going overboard while dining out at night? I am curious what your top five recommendations are on how to dine out while on the road and still keep your svelte shape? Does it count if I walked to the restaurant instead of ordering room service? Does ordering room service burn any calories? I don’t think so!

— Johnny FitTime

Kymberly: Saaay, is that your real name? Catchy. Let’s say that I were hypothetically to attend a convention — like recently, for example, in L.A. — then my top tips would be:

» 1. Don’t dine out each night when at conventions or on the road! Who has the energy? I drag my toned, tight tushie (Triple T) back to my room exhausted by all the lectures, workouts, seminars, workshops, and bags of irresistible purchases and samples from my trade show shopping spree. Then I raid the stash o’ food I brought. Which leads me to Tip Two.

» 2. Pack and bring with you healthy food, a water bottle and a cooler (and what looks cooler than hauling an ice chest through a hotel lobby, eh?!). Use hotel ice machines to keep your enviable portable pantry refreshingly frosty and chilled. Bring only nutritious foods. By the end of the day when my makeup is a mere memory, my shoes are off, and my hair fought me and lost, I can guarantee that I’m not going to exit the room looking for junk food. I will eat whatever is right there in the room and like it. No, I will love it. So close, so easy, so healthy!

» 3. If I do go to dinner at the end of a convention day, I badger professional fitness friends into joining me. This is the part where peer pressure really kicks in. I know they will set a healthy standard and select great options (peer pressure really works!). Believe me, it’s hard to slap down something greasy, fatty and overly sweet when others have yummy-looking, low-fat, high-food-value meals in front of them. I skip dessert because I am too cheap; I mean, I know they are hugely laden with calories. So my tip is to pick your dinner pals wisely. If you must, make a pact with your fellow road warriors that you will all reward yourselves by eating food that fuels, not fattens you.

» 4. Order water or iced tea, not alcohol or a soft drink or some fruity, fizzy concoction that is basically just ordering ice cubes with a little expensive liquid splashed in. Yeah, make the waiter’s day.

» 5. Eat well during the day. Then you will not be so tempted to go overboard at night. Be overawed instead, or an overachiever.

Alexandra: My fave five (click here for another 20):

» 1. Dine out in the middle of the road. You’ll spend lots of time dodging cars, which burns kcals.

» 2. Stop going to conventions — send your craven minions instead. Make it their problem by only giving a tiny per diem.

» 3. Yes, it counts if you walked to the restaurant — in Santa Monica!

» 4. Ordering room service only burns your wallet. Unless you call room service and ask to help schlep trays up and down — by the stairs, not the elevator.

» 5. Order only from the appetizer menu. One item.

And drink a lot. No, not this:

K: Bonus tip: “Keeping my svelte shape,” you say? I hide it under a one-size-fits-all shmatta. As people say when they see me on the road trip or at the convention, “you’ve kept your figure. And added to it, I see.” Yes, I am so accommodating (as is my loose-fitting top).

A: My last tip? Take two fewer bites of everything. And stop ordering the whole dessert tray.

Readers: What are your secrets for healthy and calorie-conscious eating during out-of-town forays? What is your favorite Monty Python scene or skit? And do you have one thin mint to spare?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .