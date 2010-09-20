Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Equine Evac Holding Barbecue Fundraiser Oct. 16

Auction items wanted in benefit for horses, large animals in need

By Bob Klinger | September 20, 2010 | 1:44 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Equine Assistance & Evacuation Team will be holding its second annual barbecue and fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara, 129 Castillo St. The event is a benefit to support the equine community and individuals in need of assistance or evacuation in times of natural and other types of disasters involving horses and other large animals.

Santa Barbara Equine Assistance & Evac is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists all Santa Barbara County emergency responding agencies and large animal owners in the evacuation, temporary care and sheltering of large animals in time of fire, flood, earthquake and other disasters or accidents. Equine Evac also provides education and demonstrations for many local public events, agencies and organizations.

The organization is asking for the community’s support by pledging a donation to the barbecue and fundraiser. Item(s) donated to the auction will directly benefit the community of Santa Barbara and are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Monetary donations are gladly accepted, as well. Deadline for donations is Oct. 1.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Equine Assistance & Evacuation Team, or call 805.892.4484.

— Bob Klinger is a media volunteer for the Santa Barbara Equine Assistance & Evacuation Team.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 