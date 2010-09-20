Santa Barbara Equine Evac Holding Barbecue Fundraiser Oct. 16

The Santa Barbara Equine Assistance & Evacuation Team will be holding its second annual barbecue and fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara, 129 Castillo St. The event is a benefit to support the equine community and individuals in need of assistance or evacuation in times of natural and other types of disasters involving horses and other large animals.

Santa Barbara Equine Assistance & Evac is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists all Santa Barbara County emergency responding agencies and large animal owners in the evacuation, temporary care and sheltering of large animals in time of fire, flood, earthquake and other disasters or accidents. Equine Evac also provides education and demonstrations for many local public events, agencies and organizations.

The organization is asking for the community’s support by pledging a donation to the barbecue and fundraiser. Item(s) donated to the auction will directly benefit the community of Santa Barbara and are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Monetary donations are gladly accepted, as well. Deadline for donations is Oct. 1.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Equine Assistance & Evacuation Team, or call 805.892.4484.

— Bob Klinger is a media volunteer for the Santa Barbara Equine Assistance & Evacuation Team.