Got Teens? AHA! Social-Emotional Learning Program Promotes Success

Santa Barbara is home to one of the nation’s most progressive, in-depth and successful programs for teens: the Academy of Healing Arts also known as AHA! If you have a teen at home or know someone who does, AHA! may already be part of their school day; if not, its after-school groups are open to all and are offered by donation only.

Most kids enter their teens with plenty of education about how to read, write, and do math problems and science experiments, but almost none about how to navigate the social and emotional aspects of adolescence. Drama-saturated, sex-and-violence-glorifying pop songs, television shows, movies and websites directed at youths appeal to the least mature aspects of burgeoning teen psyches. These media can hardly be considered adequate for teaching values, communication skills, empathy or goal-setting — all essential for people on the cusp of adulthood, and aspects of what psychologists and educators call social-emotional learning.

Expertly guided social-emotional education can transform the lives of adolescents, paving their way to becoming happier, more productive adults. SEL programs improve ability to talk about one’s own feelings and respect the feelings of others. They also improve attitude and classroom behavior, and even seem to improve test scores: SEL programs yield an average 11 percentile-point gain on standard achievement tests.

SEL programs also reduce conduct problems, aggressive behaviors, bullying, alcohol and drug use, violence, truancy and emotional distress in children and teens. And social-emotional skills are increasingly sought by employers in a job market that is likely to be tight when today’s teens enter into it. Collaborating with others in the workplace requires much more than academic learning.

AHA! is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the development of character, imagination, emotional intelligence and social conscience in teenagers. In 1999, the year of the Columbine shootings, psychologists and mediators Jennifer Freed, Ph.D., and Rendy Freedman, MFT — with a combined 40 years of experience as therapists — saw a need for a social-emotional learning program in Santa Barbara. From this seed, they developed a groundbreaking, interactive SEL curriculum to be delivered to teens by skilled facilitators.

There is never fewer than one facilitator to six participants, ensuring that each student feels directly mentored while in the program. Many of AHA!’s programs target at-risk, minority and low-income youths, affording opportunities that underserved teens might not have otherwise. More than 1,000 teens are served by these programs each year, five days a week. In-school programs are held at Santa Barbara Junior High School, Santa Barbara High School, Carpinteria High School and La Cuesta Continuation High School.

After-school programs are held at Santa Barbara Housing Authority’s Teen Center and Artisan Court (for formerly foster teens transitioning to adulthood) and at Carpinteria High School.

Additional AHA! after-school groups are conducted each weekday afternoon at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara’s Jefferson Hall. In Girls’ Group and Guys’ Group, adolescent young men and women learn about healthy relationships; a Creative Discovery group invites teens to express themselves through art and performance; an Ally Leadership Group includes community service and diversity education; in My Three Faces, participants work with Holocaust survivors to explore their own life stories through memoir and collage; Talk it Out Group encourages teens learn to listen compassionately and share in ways that help them manage the complexities of their lives; and a Dream Group helps participants use their dreams as tools for understanding themselves and achieving their goals.

During the summer, AHA! runs intensive programs and drop-in groups so that teens can benefit from support year-round. The results speak for themselves. This agency’s programs were credited by Carpinteria High School Principal Gerardo Cornejo with a 75 percent reduction in suspensions for aggressive behavior among students served for the last three years, and San Marcos High School Principal Norm Clevenger has reported a significant drop in suspensions there as well.

Last year, the AHA! program served 1,087 teens; of those in the in-school programs, 80 percent reported that they have learned to accept people a lot more or absolutely, 74 percent said they had learned to accept differences and 64 percent said they were less likely to fight with or hurt others. Virtually all teens in the after-school program reported improvements in at least one problematic area of their lives, and 75 percent reported improvements in 10 or more problematic areas of their lives.

This fall’s after-school groups begin in early October. They are open to any teen age 14 to 19. An enrollment meeting will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1525 Santa Barbara St. A mandatory orientation meeting will be held for participants and parents at the same location from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. For more information, call Heather Cole at 805.882.2424, x309, or Isis Castaneda at 805.448.0920.

During its first 11 years, AHA! operated under the fiscal sponsorship of the Family Therapy Institute. This year, the organization became an independent nonprofit. AHA!, which is funded entirely by donations and grants, has been supported by local and regional donors, including the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Orfalea Foundations, the Kirby Foundation, the Weingart Foundation and many other organizations and individuals who hold a strong belief in the importance of AHA!’s mission and methods.

http://ahasb.com/donations/make-a-donation/” title=“Click here”>Click here to help support the social-emotional education of teens in Santa Barbara County.

— Melissa Lynn Block is the development director for AHA!.