Capps Discusses Disaster Preparedness with Santa Barbara County Leaders

Public health, nonprofit and law enforcement representatives talk about challenges they face and the efforts already under way

The threat of wildfires and other natural disasters have become realities during the past decade, and on Monday, Santa Barbara County officials met with Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, to discuss how to address those events in the future.

County and city fire officials and representatives of public health, law enforcement and the nonprofit sector made up the dozen or so people seated for the roundtable discussion organized by Capps to look at disaster preparedness in the area. The group met at the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County building on State Street.

September is Disaster Preparedness Month, and Capps, who returns to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, touted the strengths of local authorities as they plan.

“You can’t prepare a community from D.C.,” she said, adding that the region has a history of natural disasters, and “people are asking, ‘Are we prepared?’”

The region has “unsolved challenges,” according to Capps, including infrastructure limitations. Nearly all of the South Coast’s water supply is delivered by one conduit from the Santa Ynez Valley. If that waterway were to become damaged or destroyed during a disaster, the region’s water access would be cut off.

Preparing for disasters isn’t easy even during good economic times, and the sentiment of doing more with less was echoed throughout the meeting by various officials.

But bright spots exist. County supervisors will get a tour on Tuesday of the new emergency operations center at 4408 Cathedral Oaks Road, which will serve as a central headquarters for coordination during any future disasters. Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training is also gathering steam in the county and trains citizens to respond in disaster situations, often times before first responders are able to arrive, according to County Fire Chief Michael Dyer.

CERT training is not only critical to individuals, but to businesses as well, said Michael Harris of the County Office of Emergency Services.

“That is a true return on investment,” he said.

After a natural disaster hits, affected businesses fail about 85 percent of the time, Harris said, adding that the group Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is trying to coordinate with regional chambers of commerce about the benefits of disaster preparedness to businesses.

Santa Barbara Fire Chief Andrew DiMizio said budget struggles at the city level have left challenges for the department, including having to eliminate a public education coordinator.

Montecito Fire Protection District community coordinator Jackie Jenkins said that six months before the Tea Fire, a large evacuation of the Montecito area was held, giving residents a clear idea of what an evacuation should look like.

“It could have been a lot worse with the Tea Fire” had the drill not been held, she said.

Voices from the nonprofit community were also heard Monday.

Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter Executive Director Julie McGovern and the Unity Shoppe’s Tom Reed also spoke, with Reed serving a dual role on the board of the Santa Barbara County VOAD.

The Tea Fire left many nonprofits, including the Unity Shoppe, in disarray.

“When (the fire) happened, it was utter chaos,” Reed said.

The shop had an influx of donations come in for fire victims, but much of what was being brought in ended up in the dump because they weren’t the type of items needed at the time. He said VOAD seeks to coordinate those multiagency efforts by working from the bottom up.

Capps asked officials to offer feedback about what she can do to help as their representative in D.C., and encouraged them to keep planning.

“This is not a time to sit on our laurels,” she said. “We’ve got more things coming to be ready for.”

