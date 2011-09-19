Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:25 pm | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Cox Communications Rolls Out Mobile Phone Service in Santa Barbara

As part of its new 'Unbelievably Fair' plan, company introduces several other services, features, bundles

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | September 19, 2011 | 5:01 a.m.

Cox Communications is introducing its mobile phone service in Santa Barbara on Monday.

According to a statement released by the company, Cox’s “Unbelievably Fair” wireless plan is the first to offer up to $20 cash back for customers’ unused minutes each month.

“Wireless consumers in Santa Barbara have long been underserved on customer service,” said Cox public affairs manager Sarah Clark. “We went a step further by introducing new services and features to the Cox bundle that were built on fairness.”

Other Cox Wireless features include Cox Mobile Connect, through which customers can view TV listings and schedule DVR recordings; Universal Contact Manager, which organizes all high-speed Internet and wireless contacts in one place; and Voice Mail to Text, a service that sends voice mail messages in text message form.

Cox will also launch a TV, home phone, Internet and wireless service bundle, Clark said. Customers who subscribe to more than one service and add wireless service can choose a free upgrade — a premium channel, a high-speed Internet upgrade, unlimited domestic long distance on home digital telephone service or earlier night and weekend calling with Cox Wireless.

“With the addition of wireless service, Cox has devised an approach that is a natural extension of its bundle, providing value and simplicity that should resonate with consumers,” said Irene Berlinsky, a senior research analyst with International Data Corp.

Click here for more information on the new Cox services.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 