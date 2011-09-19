Cox Communications Rolls Out Mobile Phone Service in Santa Barbara

As part of its new 'Unbelievably Fair' plan, company introduces several other services, features, bundles

Cox Communications is introducing its mobile phone service in Santa Barbara on Monday.

According to a statement released by the company, Cox’s “Unbelievably Fair” wireless plan is the first to offer up to $20 cash back for customers’ unused minutes each month.

“Wireless consumers in Santa Barbara have long been underserved on customer service,” said Cox public affairs manager Sarah Clark. “We went a step further by introducing new services and features to the Cox bundle that were built on fairness.”

Other Cox Wireless features include Cox Mobile Connect, through which customers can view TV listings and schedule DVR recordings; Universal Contact Manager, which organizes all high-speed Internet and wireless contacts in one place; and Voice Mail to Text, a service that sends voice mail messages in text message form.

Cox will also launch a TV, home phone, Internet and wireless service bundle, Clark said. Customers who subscribe to more than one service and add wireless service can choose a free upgrade — a premium channel, a high-speed Internet upgrade, unlimited domestic long distance on home digital telephone service or earlier night and weekend calling with Cox Wireless.

“With the addition of wireless service, Cox has devised an approach that is a natural extension of its bundle, providing value and simplicity that should resonate with consumers,” said Irene Berlinsky, a senior research analyst with International Data Corp.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .