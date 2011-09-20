Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:02 pm | Partly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Chris Lambert Sounds Warning on Mixing Prescription Drugs with Alcohol

Longtime emergency room physician calls for students, young people to practice common sense

By Tim Fucci, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | September 20, 2011 | 3:20 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: This article is part of Day 4 in Noozhawk’s 12-day, six-week special investigative series, Prescription for Abuse. Related links are below.]

Name: Dr. Chris Lambert

Location: Santa Barbara

Role: Emergency room physician

Dr. Chris Lambert has worked in the emergency rooms of Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals for more than 30 years.

A Santa Barbara native, Lambert said he chose to be an emergency physician because he liked the fast-paced environment.

“What I enjoy is when you are an emergency physician, you have to communicate with patients in a way that’s precise and quick at the same time,” Lambert said.

Lambert has dealt firsthand with patients suffering with the unforgiving affects of drugs and alcohol.

“Clearly, alcohol-related incidents are very common in the emergency department,” Lambert said. “We see patients with alcohol-related issues daily. A majority of visits during the day is usually with the homeless population and during the night it usually skews toward the college-aged population.”

With its close proximity to Isla Vista and the UCSB campus, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital’s emergency room frequently treats students for alcohol-related incidents.

“During the weekends there is a significant portion of students coming in,” said Lambert, a UCSB graduate himself. “We tend to see episodic extremes during Halloween and Floatopia.”

Asked whether there has been an upward trend in emergency room visits by young people as a result of excessive alcohol consumption, Lambert said in his time as an emergency department physician the number of incidents has remained consistent, but has not dropped.

While alcohol poisoning and drug overdose are less common, according to Lambert, there has been a rise in complications stemming from prescription drug use mixing with alcohol.

“There have been recent cases where there has been a combination of drug, alcohol, sedatives and narcotics,” said Lambert, who heads Cottage Health System’s Frequent Opiate User Program, which monitors patient prescription histories to determine if they’re seeking additional drugs.

“It’s rare to have a case that involves just polydrug overdose. If you’re drinking heavily, it markedly increases your chances of hospitalization. It’s a very dangerous combination and patients end up with medical complications.”

As the mixture of drugs and alcohol has become more frequent, Lambert called for students and young people to be more responsible and practice common sense. As a medical expert familiar with the dangers of drugs and alcohol, he had some advice.

“We’re concerned about the excessive drinking and binge drinking,” Lambert said. “Moderation is a good thing. Never mix alcohol and drugs. If you see one of your friends appear to be in danger, you need to call 9-1-1 early.

“Our goal as physicians is to administer good medical treatment, not to get someone in trouble.”

Noozhawk intern Tim Fucci can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

