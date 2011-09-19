Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:18 pm | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Tears for Fears Performs Songs From the Big Stage

The band plays its '80s hits and more at the Chumash Casino

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 19, 2011 | 5:41 p.m.

At the Tears for Fears concert at the Chumash Casino on Thursday night, singer and songwriter Roland Orzabal reminded everyone that they had played nearby years before, joking, “Anyone here from Modesto?”

He was actually referring to their 1990 concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl, which was recorded and released as a concert video called “Going to California.” He even claimed that several of the audience members shown in the video were at the Chumash concert. Orzabal described the video’s title as somewhat prophetic, since the band’s singer/bassist, Curt Smith, who like Orzabal is from England, now lives in Los Angeles. Smith later joked, “Don’t hold that against me; it’s a work thing.”

The Chumash Casino concert was book-ended by the band’s smash hits from their stellar 1985 album Songs From the Big Chair, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” which gave a thrilling opening to the show, and “Shout,” which came as the encore. In between was a fascinating sampling of their songs both old and new.

This included several tracks from their acclaimed 1983 debut album, The Hurting, an album that somehow managed to turn emotional pain into catchy pop music. Consider some of the lyrics heard at the concert: “Memories fade but the scars still linger” from “Memories Fade”; “When you don’t give me love / You gave me pale shelter” from “Pale Shelter”; “You lost your honesty, I lost the life in you” from “Change”; and “Hide my head I want to drown my sorrow / No tomorrow, no tomorrow” from “Mad World.”

In Smith’s introduction to the latter, he pointed out that they were performing their version, not the slower revamped one by Michael Andrews and Gary Jules for the soundtrack to Donnie Darko, which reached No. 1 in 2003. Personally, I greatly preferred hearing the original, almost Depeche Mode-like arrangement.

They also played another cool hit from Songs From the Big Chair, “Head Over Heels,” which closed the main set. Sadly, that album’s electro-pop gem and minor hit “Mothers Talk” didn’t make the cut for this concert.

Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears.
Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears.

The band’s third album, The Seeds of Love, was represented by the epic “Sowing the Seeds of Love,” “Woman In Chains” in which the (male) background singer boldly sang Oleta Adams’ parts to big cheers from the crowd, and “Badman’s Song,” which Orzabal said was written after overhearing a party in adjacent hotel room where they were talking not-so-nicely about him.

Orzabal and Smith parted ways shortly after touring in support of The Seeds of Love, during which they shot the video “Going to California.” Orzabal then continued to record under the Tears for Fears name, but the band didn’t really regain its stride until Orzabal and Smith reunited for 2004’s aptly named Everybody Loves a Happy Ending. Songs played from this at the Chumash were the sunshine-y “Call Me Mellow,” the psychedelic title song, and “Secret World,” which included a snippet from Paul McCartney’s “Let ‘Em In.”

But the best was saved for last — the aforementioned “Shout,” which is based on Arthur Janov’s primal scream therapy for exorcising repressed pain, and simultaneously serves as a call for people to protest that which is wrong with the world. Or, it can just be appreciated as one of the catchiest songs from the 1980s, by one of the quintessential ‘80s bands.

Setlist

Everybody Wants to Rule the World
Secret World
Call Me Mellow
Sowing the Seeds of Love
Change
Falling Down
Everybody Loves a Happy Ending
Mad World
Memories Fade
Woman in Chains
Floating Down the River
Badman’s Song
Pale Shelter
Break It Down Again
Head Over Heels

Encore:
Shout

Noozhawk contributing writer Jeff Moehlis is a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 