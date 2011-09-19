Rob Dunton Joins Cancer Center of Santa Barbara as Director of Development

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara has announced the appointment of Rob Dunton as its new director of development.

Dunton joins CCSB with a strong background in fundraising and marketing. He spent the past four years as the annual fund and major gifts director at Cate School in Carpinteria, where he helped the school raise $65 million during its centennial campaign.

Dunton will succeed Art Merovick, who retires after serving the organization for 17 years and who will remain an adviser to CCSB. In his capacity as director of development, Dunton will manage all aspects of the development office and will work alongside and in close collaboration with development coordinator Stephanie Carlyle, who has been with CCSB for 13 years.

“This is the perfect time to welcome such a qualified development and marketing professional to our organization,” Cancer Center President Rick Scott said. “Rob brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to CCSB and aligns well with our core values of dedication, compassion, integrity and professionalism. I know we will benefit from his strong commitment to helping those in our community who are touched by cancer.”

“The impact of my work I take very personally,” Dunton said. “I lost all four of my grandparents to cancer, and members of my family are fighting the disease today. Along with excellent diagnosis and treatment, the Cancer Center provides a personal, local support system to patients and their family. It really is the best of all possible worlds, and work I feel very proud to support.”

To honor Merovick’s service to the organization, Scott announced the establishment of the Arthur J. Merovick Endowment Fund for Patient Assistance, which will allow less-fortunate patients to receive quality care at CCSB. One of Dunton’s most timely objectives is maximizing the generous pledge made by Cancer Center trustees to match all gifts made in honor of Merovick up to $500,000 from the organization’s endowment funds.

“Nothing would please me more than to build an endowment in honor of a man who has given so much to this community,” Dunton said. “Helping those less fortunate when they need it most is something Art was very passionate about during his 17 years at Cancer Center. I invite those inspired by Art’s service to this community and all champions of the underserved to join us as we strive to raise $1 million for this worthy cause.”

Dunton has both a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Vassar College and an MBA in marketing from the Keller School of Management at DeVry University.



— Lindsay Groark is the public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.