San Marcos Senior Alex Darville Representing USA at World Cycling Championships
The Junior Men's team member will compete in a road race Saturday in Denmark
By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | September 19, 2011 | 10:19 p.m.
San Marcos High School senior Alex Darville will be competing for Team USA at the UCI Road World Championships held in Copenhagen, Denmark, starting Monday and continuing until Sunday.
Darville was named to the Junior Men’s team and will race Saturday in a 126-km road race.
This is the first time the UCI Road World Championships have contested a Junior Men’s and Junior Women’s race. Darville has been competing in various European races the past few months.
He is the second San Marcos Royal to represent Team USA in cycling. Alumni Adam Duvendeck represented the United States at the 2004 Athens and 2008 Bejing Olympics.
— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.
