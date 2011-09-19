TweetFind Twitter Directory Introduces Pro Listings

Starting Monday, TweetFind Twitter Directory will introduce Pro Listings.

The Free Listings option still will be available. The Pro Listings will give Twitter users the ability to display 10 keywords, website addresses, blogs, phone numbers and Google Maps. The new Pro Listings will cost $20 a year (yearly review fee).

“After three years, we have decided to give users the ability to enhance their TweetFind Listing by opting for the new Pro Listings option,” said Ruben Orozco, founder of Santa Barbara-based TweetFind. “Pro Listings are a great tool for people looking to get the whole picture of a Twitter user’s social web credentials, interests, reach and contact information.”

The improved Pro Listings will allow all Tweetfind users to market themselves and their businesses by allowing them to display more information.

Visitors to TweetFind are offered a different experience than they get from traditional Twitter directories. TweetFind visitors can browse through 35 categories, including business, entertainment, technology, sports, celebrities on Twitter, and news. Additionally, TweetFind lets users view category-specific Twitter lists and Twitter search with Klout & PeerIndex Scores as well as related Twitter accounts.

From any page on the site, visitors can perform a Twitter search to find and reply to experts and interesting “tweets” from thousands of Twitter lists and Twitter users. People looking for Twitter followers or just visitors to TweetFind can also browse the Top 100 TweetFind users, the Top Twitter Lists and the Top Twitter Tends.

— Ruben Orozco is the founder of TweetFind.