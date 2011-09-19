William ‘Butch’ Phillips Joins Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as Private Banker

The 28-year veteran brings experience in all aspects of community banking

William “Butch” Phillips has joined Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as a private banker.

A 28-year banking veteran, he has a high level of experience in all aspects of community banking.

Before joining SBB&T, Phillips was president and chief operating officer for Los Padres Bank in Solvang and served as president of Harrington West Financial Group, the holding company of Los Padres Bank.

“Butch has extensive management skills and expertise in a wide array of financial products and services,” said Lisa Watson, executive vice president and community bank regional manager. “He brings an exceptional combination of experience and personal service to the bank. We welcome someone of his caliber to work closely with our clients in Montecito and Santa Ynez.”

As a longtime resident in the Santa Ynez Valley, Phillips’ commitment to local civic and charitable organizations continues to distinguish him among the community’s most dedicated residents. He has served as a board member of the Western Independent Bankers Association, the Savings and Loan League Association, the Channel Islands YMCA, the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA and the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society.

He serves on the board of the Alisal Ranch Men’s Golf Club, is a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club and participates in volunteer and fundraising campaigns with local organizations.

Phillips is a U.S. Navy veteran and studied accounting at Chico State University.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.