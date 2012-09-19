Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:10 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Planning Commission to Hold Public Hearing on Green Building Program

City's consultants will present an update on steps taken so far

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | September 19, 2012 | 5:08 p.m.

The City of Goleta will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday for the Planning Commission to receive a report on the proposed Green Building Program.

Staff and the city’s consultant from Global Green USA will present information on the steps taken to date to craft a program based on input received from the city’s advisory group, known as the Green Ribbon Committee, and feedback received at two joint City Council/Planning Commission workshops held in March and June.

“We’ve finalized the Green Building Program approach to focus on voluntary aspects of the program for most projects,” said Pat Saley, acting director of Planning and Environmental Services. “We look forward to presenting the proposed program at this Planning Commission meeting for a recommendation to the City Council in October.”

The agenda and staff report for the meeting will be available on the city’s website, and the meeting will be broadcast on Channel 19 and available for streaming through the city’s website.

For more information, contact public information officer Valerie Kushnerov at 805.961.7507 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

