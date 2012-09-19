Kmart Hosting Back-to-Campus Event for UCSB Students

Kmart will be hosting its UCSB Back-to-Campus Program on Saturday and Sunday, provided for incoming freshmen and their families.

Shuttles will be running twice an hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing students to and from the Kmart store on Hollister Avenue. Transportation is free and will be available at the North Hall Bus Loop on the UCSB campus.

Kmart will also be handing out free gifts, including reusable bags and koozies, as well as hosting a sweepstakes contest so freshmen can win prizes ranging from gift cards to items used for their dorm rooms. Coupons will be available for all students who bring their UCSB ID card.

Kmart is involved with the UCSB community and often supports student endeavors. This year, Kmart will donate $2,000 to the Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, which provides financial aid to outstanding students facing financial hardships.

— Justine Pointer represents UCSB.