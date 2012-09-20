Public Memorial Service Planned for Hiker Who Died on Romero Canyon Trail

36-year-old Nicole Ruth Peters, who died after experiencing chest pains, will be remembered Friday at a gathering at Elings Park

A public memorial service will be held Friday at Elings Park in Goleta for a 36-year-old Santa Barbara woman who died last week while hiking in the Romero Canyon area.

Nicole Peters died Friday after reportedly experiencing chest pains while hiking the trail above Montecito with her three dogs, and paramedics reached the woman via helicopter more than an hour after she called 9-1-1 and reported being in distress.

Susan Klein-Rothschild of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department told Noozhawk on Monday that all three dogs were picked up and returned to Peters’ boyfriend on Saturday.

Peters was the director of brand operations for Deckers Outdoor Corp. and an avid spear fisher, wind surfer and mountain biker.

Friday’s service will be held in the south portion of Elings Park on the bluffs, near the “take off” zone used by gliders that overlooks the Pacific Ocean, according to Sean Knott, corporate communications coordinator for Deckers.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. Attendees should enter from Cliff Drive, not Las Positas, and shuttles will be provided to take people from the lower parking level to the top of the hill. Carpooling is encouraged.

