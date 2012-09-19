Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:11 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Pensionmark Retirement Group Launches Revamped Website

New online Education Center provides resources for employers and individual investors

By Kristine Miller for Pensionmark Retirement Group | September 19, 2012 | 5:04 p.m.

Pensionmark Retirement Group continues to be a retirement plan market leader in leveraging technology to enhance employer and individual investor outcomes with the introduction of its revamped website.

The enhanced, user-friendly website, which was released in August, offers greater functionality and a more comprehensive suite of educational tools to help employers manage their retirement plan responsibilities and to help individual investors on their path toward retirement.

The robust Education Center offers hundreds of online resources, including relevant articles, newsletters, videos, webinars and calculators, and more designed to help maximize plan and individual success.

”In our connected world, it is imperative to provide people with resources that are at their fingertips and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Troy Hammond, Pensionmark’s president/CEO. “Our website was designed to provide that functionality while at the same time encouraging our clients to engage our service team and leverage our expertise.”

Pensionmark has already initiated the next phase of the website rollout, scheduled to be released later this year, which will include additional advisor resources, educational content, and integration with mobile devices.

Click here for more information on Pensionmark and to see the new website.

— Kristine Miller is a communications and public relations manager for Pensionmark Retirement Group.

