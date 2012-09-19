Rotary Club of Goleta Hosts District Governor for Beach Barbecue

Rotary Club of Goleta President Paul Clayton and his wife, Lori, welcomed District 5240 Gov. Frank Ortiz and his wife, Scotty, to the Rotary Club of Goleta’s last summer barbecue, held Tuesday night at the private Dos Pueblos Beach.

Throughout the summer months, the club enjoys fellowship and beach barbecues at this pristine private beach, and last night was the farewell to summer, as the club waved to the sun as it slowly slipped into the horizon.

It was a beautiful warm evening with a low tide and brilliant sunset.

This is just one of the many events enjoyed by the Rotary Club of Goleta. If you would like to meet men and women committed to community service and want to enjoy fellowship, then we invite you to visit our bimonthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta for interesting meetings with guest speakers and delicious meals.

For more information, contact President Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.