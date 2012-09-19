Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:13 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Hosts District Governor for Beach Barbecue

The club bids farewell to summer with a gathering at Dos Pueblos Beach

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | September 19, 2012 | 4:54 p.m.

Rotary Club of Goleta President Paul Clayton and his wife, Lori, welcomed District 5240 Gov. Frank Ortiz and his wife, Scotty, to the Rotary Club of Goleta’s last summer barbecue, held Tuesday night at the private Dos Pueblos Beach.

Throughout the summer months, the club enjoys fellowship and beach barbecues at this pristine private beach, and last night was the farewell to summer, as the club waved to the sun as it slowly slipped into the horizon.

It was a beautiful warm evening with a low tide and brilliant sunset.

This is just one of the many events enjoyed by the Rotary Club of Goleta. If you would like to meet men and women committed to community service and want to enjoy fellowship, then we invite you to visit our bimonthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta for interesting meetings with guest speakers and delicious meals.

For more information, contact President Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 