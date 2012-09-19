Seniors at Valle Verde Prove Age Is Just a Number

More than 90 percent of the community's residents are physically active

You may have heard the phrase “age is just a number.” At Valle Verde, a senior living community in Santa Barbara, this phrase couldn’t be any truer, as age doesn’t seem to define many of their residents.

In fact, according to Suzie Swenson, director of life enrichment for the community, more than 90 percent of residents are physically active in one form or another — whether they’re in their 70s, 80s, 90s or beyond.

A common misconception is that once people hit a certain age, they slow down and become less active. But at Valle Verde, there are a number of residents who prove this myth wrong by participating in sports and activities they’ve been involved in since a young age. They understand the health benefits of staying active, including a reduced risk of chronic diseases, increased mobility and even a more positive attitude.

A few of the Valle Verde residents who exemplify active aging include:

» Don Chalfant and Charles Greene are good friends and longtime cyclists who continue to ride their bikes around Santa Barbara every Sunday morning for 20-plus miles.

» Barbara Greene and Sally Kinney first started playing doubles tennis in the 1970s, and they continue to play competitive doubles tennis two or three times a week.

» At age 97, Paul Edwards continues to train every day, including lifting weights.

» June Ahlers says she has went swimming nearly every day of her life, and now swims 30 laps every day in the Valle Verde pool.

— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.