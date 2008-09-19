Football: Lompoc at San Marcos

San Marcos Royals
Coach: Dare Holdren
Record this season: 1-0
Record last year: 0-10, a .000 winning pct.
Schedule:
9/12/08 vs. Rio Mesa 10-8 (Won)
9/19/08 7 p.m. vs. Lompoc
9/26/08 7 p.m. @ Hueneme
10/03/08 7 p.m. @ Oxnard
10/10/08 7 p.m. vs. Arroyo Grande
10/17/08 7 p.m. @ Ventura
10/24/08 7 p.m. vs. Dos Pueblos
10/31/08 7 p.m. vs. Buena
11/07/08 5 p.m. @ Santa Barbara
11/14/08 7 p.m. @ St. Bonaventure
Outlook: Last year was a tough year, but it appears the Royals have shaken it off. They already have their first win in the books, and many times that is the toughest one.
Lompoc Braves
Coach: Robin Luken
Record last year: 4-6, a .400 winning pct.
Record this year: 2-0
Schedule:
9/05/08 vs. Nipomo 32-0 (Won)
9/12/08 vs. Santa Ynez 34-0 (Won)
9/19/08 7 p.m. @ San Marcos
9/26/08 7 p.m. @ Dos Pueblos
10/10/08 7:30 p.m. @ San Luis Obispo
10/17/08 7:30 p.m. vs. Paso Robles
10/24/08 7:30 p.m. vs. Arroyo Grande
10/31/08 7:30 p.m. vs. Atascadero
11/07/08 7:30 p.m. @ Righetti
11/14/08 7:30 p.m. vs. Cabrillo
Outlook: Incredible, considering the Braves have not been scored on all season. They have a powerful rushing game.