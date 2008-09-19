Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:53 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Football: Lompoc at San Marcos

Fresh off its first win in more than a year, San Marcos hosts powerhouse Lompoc.

By Adam Lundquist | September 19, 2008 | 3:20 a.m.

San Marcos Royals
Coach: Dare Holdren
Record this season: 1-0
Record last year: 0-10, a .000 winning pct.
Schedule:
9/12/08       vs. Rio Mesa       10-8 (Won)
9/19/08   7 p.m. vs. Lompoc
9/26/08   7 p.m. @ Hueneme
10/03/08   7 p.m. @ Oxnard
10/10/08   7 p.m. vs. Arroyo Grande
10/17/08   7 p.m. @ Ventura
10/24/08   7 p.m. vs. Dos Pueblos
10/31/08   7 p.m. vs. Buena
11/07/08   5 p.m. @ Santa Barbara
11/14/08 7 p.m. @ St. Bonaventure

Outlook: Last year was a tough year, but it appears the Royals have shaken it off. They already have their first win in the books, and many times that is the toughest one.

Lompoc Braves
Coach: Robin Luken
Record last year: 4-6, a .400 winning pct.
Record this year: 2-0
Schedule:
9/05/08                 vs. Nipomo         32-0 (Won)
9/12/08                 vs. Santa Ynez     34-0 (Won)
9/19/08   7 p.m.       @ San Marcos
9/26/08   7 p.m.       @ Dos Pueblos
10/10/08 7:30 p.m. @ San Luis Obispo
10/17/08 7:30 p.m. vs. Paso Robles
10/24/08 7:30 p.m. vs. Arroyo Grande
10/31/08 7:30 p.m. vs. Atascadero
11/07/08 7:30 p.m. @ Righetti
11/14/08 7:30 p.m. vs. Cabrillo

Outlook: Incredible, considering the Braves have not been scored on all season. They have a powerful rushing game.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 