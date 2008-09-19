Football: Lompoc at San Marcos

Fresh off its first win in more than a year, San Marcos hosts powerhouse Lompoc.

San Marcos Royals

Coach: Dare Holdren

Record this season: 1-0

Record last year: 0-10, a .000 winning pct.

Schedule:

9/12/08 vs. Rio Mesa 10-8 (Won)

9/19/08 7 p.m. vs. Lompoc

9/26/08 7 p.m. @ Hueneme

10/03/08 7 p.m. @ Oxnard

10/10/08 7 p.m. vs. Arroyo Grande

10/17/08 7 p.m. @ Ventura

10/24/08 7 p.m. vs. Dos Pueblos

10/31/08 7 p.m. vs. Buena

11/07/08 5 p.m. @ Santa Barbara

11/14/08 7 p.m. @ St. Bonaventure

Outlook: Last year was a tough year, but it appears the Royals have shaken it off. They already have their first win in the books, and many times that is the toughest one.

Lompoc Braves

Coach: Robin Luken

Record last year: 4-6, a .400 winning pct.

Record this year: 2-0

Schedule:

9/05/08 vs. Nipomo 32-0 (Won)

9/12/08 vs. Santa Ynez 34-0 (Won)

9/19/08 7 p.m. @ San Marcos

9/26/08 7 p.m. @ Dos Pueblos

10/10/08 7:30 p.m. @ San Luis Obispo

10/17/08 7:30 p.m. vs. Paso Robles

10/24/08 7:30 p.m. vs. Arroyo Grande

10/31/08 7:30 p.m. vs. Atascadero

11/07/08 7:30 p.m. @ Righetti

11/14/08 7:30 p.m. vs. Cabrillo

Outlook: Incredible, considering the Braves have not been scored on all season. They have a powerful rushing game.