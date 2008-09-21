Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

As School Year Begins, UCSB Embarks on Sustainability Blitz

The university hopes to get students excited about its efforts, beginning with a keynote address on environmental issues by Jacques Cousteau.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 21, 2008 | 2:00 a.m.

Things are looking green for UCSB this coming academic year as the university ramps up its sustainability programs.

To get its students off on the right foot with its greener priorities, UCSB will launch a Sustainability Blitz next week.

“What we’re trying to do as students come back from summer vacation is to get everyone excited about the efforts that have already taken place and then really take off on the successes,” said Ron Cortez, associate vice chancellor for administrative services.

While the university has been incorporating greener standards and practices on its campus through its campus sustainability plan, the selection of Cortez to head the movement signals the university’s intentions to make a comprehensive push toward sustainability.

UCSB recently scored 94 out of 99 points in the Princeton Review for top green colleges. 

The 2008-09 academic year begins with Celine Cousteau, the daughter of ocean explorer and filmmaker Jean-Michel Cousteau and granddaughter of the legendary Jacques Cousteau at the new-student convocation on Monday. According to the university, she is expected to address environmental issues in the keynote address.

There will also be a screening that day in Campbell Hall presented by Cousteau and her father about the work of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society.

Chancellor Henry Yang, who last spring announced the adoption of the campus sustainability plan, also will speak at the convocation.

According to Cortez, green will continue to be the theme for the rest of the academic year, as the university intends to present its goals, progress and ideas through various media and displays throughout campus. Students will be invited to participate in UCSB’s endeavor to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions, conserve water, become more energy efficient and “leave no footprint behind.”

“There’s other things we can continue to do,” said Cortez, who said a sustainability committee will be appointed in a few weeks. One of the first programs the university is planning to roll out is with local trash hauler MarBorg Industries to develop a food-waste composting program, which ideally would compost both food and biodegradable packaging on campus.

“One of the bigger projects will be our investigation of alternative energy,” he said.

At the end of the 2008-09 academic year, UCSB will host the 2009 Sustainability for California’s Higher Education Coalition: University of California, California State University and California Community Colleges conference. It will be held June 21-24.

The effort also will go beyond campus into the local community, said Cortez, who’s planning a forum, probably at the end of the academic year, where local businesses and the university can contribute concerns and ideas.

“We’re all tied together anyway,” Cortez said. “We all live on the South Coast, and it’s important for us to share any information we have, especially with small business, because they’re not going to have the resources a large corporation may have.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 