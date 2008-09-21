California Hazardous Weather Awareness Week Starts Monday

The NOAA’s National Weather Service forecast offices in California will conduct the second annual California Hazardous Weather Awareness Week beginning Monday to raise public awareness about the dangers of hazardous weather conditions in the state and provide information to help protect life and property.





“California has a reputation for always having sunny skies and calm surf, but the state is vulnerable to some of the most severe weather phenomena, such as tsunamis, wildfires, floods and extreme heat,” said Robert Tibi, director of the National Weather Service’s Western region. “California Hazardous Weather Awareness Week will help California residents prepare for high impact, dangerous weather events.”

Click here to find out more about the week’s activities. Each day of the campaign, which starts Monday, will focus on specific ways to deal with hazardous weather:



» Monday: severe weather safety.



» Tuesday: floods and flash floods.



» Wednesday: wildfires.



» Thursday: excessive heat.



» Friday: coastal weather and winter storms.



» Saturday: NOAA weather radio all-hazards information.

Eric Boldt is a warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard.