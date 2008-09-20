Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:32 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Music Academy’s Fundraising Campaign Ends on a High Note

Donations from local benefactors were instrumental in making key renovations possible.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | September 20, 2008 | 6:33 p.m.

Santa Barbara County continues to defy the nationwide trend of rapidly eroding support for the arts. The Music Academy of the West began its recital hall renovation fundraising campaign in 2001 with a goal of collecting $15 million to revamp its principal recital venue — then called Abravanel Hall, after world-class conductor Maurice Abravanel, who was the academy’s music director for its first decades of existence.

The renovations began quite soon, and the refurbished hall — now named Hahn Hall in recognition of the generosity ($6.1 million) of Stephen and Carla Hahn — was ready in time for the opening of the 2008 Summer Festival.

Paying for the renovations took a bit longer. On Aug. 7, $2 million short of its goal, the academy announced that Shirley and Seymour Lehrer had announced their intention to donate $3 million to the academy, including a $1 million challenge grant earmarked for the recital hall renovation fundraising effort. To receive the latter gift, the academy was required to raise an additional $1 million by year’s end.

Just nine days later, on Aug. 16, Music Academy Board Chairman James Davidson announced from the stage of The Granada Theatre that two donors had stepped forward to pledge $500,000 each, fulfilling the conditions of the challenge and bringing the campaign to a triumphant close. To make things perfect, the renovations had come in on time and within the budget.

Article Image
Hahn Hall was named in recognition of Stephen and Carla Hahn, who donated $6.1 million to the Music Academy of the West.
“I can’t think of a better way,” Davidson said, “to bring this outstanding fundraising effort to a close and to mark the end of another exceptional summer season.” With that, conductor Peter Oundjian led the Academy Festival Orchestra, the women of the Santa Barbara Choral Society and the Santa Barbara’s Children’s Chorus in the final concert of the Summer School and Festival: the Symphony No. 3 in D Minor of Gustav Mahler.

The two donors who met the challenge and put the campaign over the top were Montecito’s indispensable, incomparable Leni Fé Bland and another, who wished to remain an anonymous benefactor rather than be celebrated as a local hero. In all, 116 donors contributed to the campaign — not exactly a statewide grass-roots movement, but still a remarkable outpouring.

In addition to the $1 million matching grant toward the recital hall renovation fundraising campaign, the Lehrers made an unrestricted gift of $1 million, and donated another $1 million to fund future facility renovations.

The Lehrers previously had donated $1 million to fund the creation of Lehrer Studios at the Academy, a practice facility completed in 2006. In recognition for the Lehrers’ latest gift, the Music Academy will name Hahn Hall’s elegant entrance area Lehrer Lobby, and dedicate the 2009 Summer School and Festival to the couple.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 